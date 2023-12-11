Ionic Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 3.6% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Constellium worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,189. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

