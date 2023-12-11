Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,838 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Antara Capital LP increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 7,317,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 287,998 shares during the period.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVZW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,592. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

