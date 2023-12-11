Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,823 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUROW. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUROW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.69.

