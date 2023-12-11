Ionic Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.72. The company had a trading volume of 191,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,448. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.15.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

