Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 382,464 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 382,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the period.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

About Landsea Homes

comfort. quality. service. these are the cornerstones upon which landsea builds your new home. our vision reaches beyond borders and beyond homebuilding because we understand that home is more than an address – it’s where you find comfort every day. landsea’s vision for home begins with a sustainable future, a mission pioneered by the company’s rich legacy as one of china’s leading developers and green builders.

