Ionic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,265 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 0.8% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 99.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 97,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $759,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 264,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,491 shares of company stock worth $2,176,552 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

