Ionic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,484 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Talkspace by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Down 0.7 %

TALKW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,495. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.