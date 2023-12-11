Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 146,851 Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,851 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microvast were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Microvast Price Performance

MVSTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.14. 3,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,716. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

