Ionic Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,718 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of EVLVW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

