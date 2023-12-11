Ionic Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFGC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.18. 90,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.