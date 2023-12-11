IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.17. IonQ shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,844,673 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

