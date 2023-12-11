IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

