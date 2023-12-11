Irenic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,198,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. Enfusion accounts for 4.0% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 770.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,150. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,896. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

