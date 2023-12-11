Iron Triangle Partners LP Has $19.28 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Iron Triangle Partners LP lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 151,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,011.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 755,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock worth $1,196,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.