Iron Triangle Partners LP Has $5.90 Million Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Iron Triangle Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,205 shares during the quarter. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises 0.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.26% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

