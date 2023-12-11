Iron Triangle Partners LP Invests $22.99 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,987,000. Align Technology comprises approximately 3.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,969. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $299.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

