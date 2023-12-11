Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases Shares of 850,000 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,976,000. Boston Scientific comprises 6.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,101. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,070,814. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

