Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 140,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 61,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 709,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 8,153,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,316,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

