Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

MLPX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 49,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

