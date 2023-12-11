Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 208,124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,374,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.27. 424,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

