Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.43. 304,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,607. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

