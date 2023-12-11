Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,116.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,343,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.97. 176,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,872. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

