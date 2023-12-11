iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.55

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.