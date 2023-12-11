iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.59

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 140356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

