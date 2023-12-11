iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.59

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 140356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 224,324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

