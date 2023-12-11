iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.88

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 297356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

