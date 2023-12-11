iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.88

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 297356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
