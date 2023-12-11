iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.88

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 297356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

