iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 121,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 117,968 shares.The stock last traded at $67.15 and had previously closed at $67.05.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.