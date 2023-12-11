iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 121,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 117,968 shares.The stock last traded at $67.15 and had previously closed at $67.05.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.