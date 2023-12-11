iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.52

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.52 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 10276466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

