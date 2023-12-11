iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.52

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.52 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 10276466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.