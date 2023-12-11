iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 442.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR remained flat at $53.33 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,944. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

