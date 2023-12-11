iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $461.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $462.87. The company has a market cap of $357.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.