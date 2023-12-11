iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $461.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $462.87. The company has a market cap of $357.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.