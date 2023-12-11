iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

