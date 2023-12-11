iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $398.20

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $398.20 and last traded at $397.71, with a volume of 1697042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.69.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after buying an additional 488,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,570,000 after buying an additional 290,880 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.