iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 195,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,838 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 505.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.