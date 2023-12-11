iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.27

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 38392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

