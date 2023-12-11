iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.02

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 16501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,997,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

