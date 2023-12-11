iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.73

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 865022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $450,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

