iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.73

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 865022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 204,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 182,124 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

