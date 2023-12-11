iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,839,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,587% from the previous session’s volume of 348,238 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.43.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.