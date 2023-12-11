iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. 426,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,129. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

