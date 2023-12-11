iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.47

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 897808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

