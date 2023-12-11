iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.47

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 897808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

