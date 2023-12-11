iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.52

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 760620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

