iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.44

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 354053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
