iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.44

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 354053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.