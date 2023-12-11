iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.74

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 138556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,161,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

