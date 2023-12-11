iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.57

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 2536241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.