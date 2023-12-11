iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.31

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 4770114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

