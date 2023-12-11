iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.49

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.49 and last traded at $152.38, with a volume of 321843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

