iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.79

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $143.74, with a volume of 1889193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.