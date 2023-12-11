iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.79

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $143.74, with a volume of 1889193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

