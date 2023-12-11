iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.91

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 65716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $821.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

